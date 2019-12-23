

News at a Glance



Seplat wins PETAN, Frontier, CAMCAN awards Vanguard News - SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, listed both on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, and London Stock Exchange, LSE, recently won the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria’s (PETAN) 2019 Local Content Operator Award, the Frontier Energy ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



