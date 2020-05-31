

News at a Glance



Sergeant at Arm of Nasarawa State Assembly dies @69 NNN - Alhaji Aliyu Bako, the Sergeant at Arm of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has died at the age of 69.Mr Jibrin Gwamna, Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House disclosed this in a statement in Keffi on Sunday. Gwamna said that the speaker ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



