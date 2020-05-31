Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sergeant at Arm of Nasarawa State Assembly dies @69
News photo NNN  - Alhaji  Aliyu Bako,  the Sergeant at Arm of the Nasarawa State  House of Assembly has died at the age of 69.Mr Jibrin Gwamna, Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House disclosed this in a statement in Keffi on Sunday. Gwamna said that the speaker ...

4 hours ago
1 BoT Chairman urges calm among members - Velox News, 1 hour ago
2 “Social Distancing In Church Is Like Blasphemous Infidelity” – Rev. Chris Okotie - Naija Choice, 1 hour ago
3 Policeman goes berserk, kills colleague, flees with patrol vehicle - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
4 #BlackLivesMatter: Trump Tags Black-Clad Antifascist Movement “Terrorist Organization”. - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Fayemi orders Ekiti civil servants to resume work, considers reopening of schools - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Adeboye reacts to killing of UNIBEN undergraduate - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19 lockdown: Pastor Adeboye predicts what pastors will go through next year - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
8 Adamawa Faction PDP leader kicks as Gov. Fintiri appoints 65 advisers, assistants - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
9 Governor Fayemi considers reopening schools, asks civil servants to resume - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
10 Uzodinma slams reports of almajiris intending to attack Imo citizens - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
