Serie C player becomes first professional footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Italy
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A player in the third division of Italian football has become the first professional footballer to be diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. According to Italian newspaper, La Nazione, the affected player is a 22-years-old who plays for US Pianese ASD.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


