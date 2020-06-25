Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Serious Trouble Brewing In PDP As Wike Pulls Out Of Edo Governorship Project .
Uju Edochie's Blog  - Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has pulled out of the PDP reconciliatory meeting in Edo state. Wike accused some members of the party’s national working committee of sponsoring publications to malign his integrity.

 Additional Sources

Signal:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has pulled out of the reconciliation efforts of the Edo State Chapter of the..
FR News:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has lambasted some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), calling them sycophants and tax collectors ‘who will never tell the truth’.
Pulse Nigeria:
Governor Wike is angry with his political party and has thrown a tantrum.
Reporters Wall:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has pulled out of the PDP reconciliatory meeting in Edo state.
Top Naija:
Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike has pulled out of the reconciliation of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party. He accused some members of the National Working Committee of the PDP of being sycophants and tax collectors who will ...
News Break:
Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has said he is no longer interested in reconciling members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State ahead of the party’s governorship party in the state.
Aledeh:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has pulled out of reconciliation efforts going on in Edo State ahead of the 2020 Governorship primary election.
1st for Credible News:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of the reconciliation efforts of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Wike made this assertion on Monday, June 23, accusing some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) ...
Online Nigeria:
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP) as tax collectors.


