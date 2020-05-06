

Serving Army Major, 40, Assumes Throne As New Emir of Kaura-Namoda The Next Edition - Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the appointment of Major Sanusi Muhammad as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda. He take over from his father, late Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Asha who died last week after a brief illness.



