

News at a Glance



Set them free! The judge who liberates Nigerians forgotten in jail The Guardian (UK) - Ishaq Usman Bello is shaking the conscience of the courts – and nearly 4,000 wrongly detained prisoners are grateful for itIn a crowded prison courtyard in Suleja, Nigeria, a judge flipped through a battered folder detailing the case against a young ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



