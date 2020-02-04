Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Seun Kuti Reacts To Okada/ Keke Ban
Inside Business Online  - Nigerian entertainer, Seun Kuti and son of the legendary musician, Fela Kuti, has reacted to the trending issue of Okada ban in Lagos. As the ban enters Day 4, the Nigerian musician stated that some Nigerian are more worried about the services of the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Easy Steps To Get Your International Passport In Nigeria - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Don’t Reverse Ban On Okada" - Sagay Counsels Sanwo-Olu - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
3 US And Nigeria Sign Agreement On Abacha Loot Return - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria Police Force establishes National Institute for Police Studies - The News, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari, Bandits Are Taking Over Here - Punch Editorial - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Ighalo Names New Boots After His Late Sister (Photos) - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Seun Kuti Reacts To Okada/ Keke Ban - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari lights ‘Torch of Unity’ to flag-off National sports festival - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos Begins Commercial Water Transportation, as Sanwo-Olu Launches New Speed Boats - The News, 2 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Bostaji dies - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info