Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Seven killed as explosion rocks NNPC facility
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported seven fatalities in an explosion incident which occurred at Gbetiokun, Oil Mining Lease (OML 40), operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Seven Killed As Explosion Rocks NNPC Facility Naija Loaded:
An explosion on Oil Mining Lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company has killed seven workers, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation announced on Wednesday. NPDC is the flagship...
Seven killed as explosion rocks NNPC facility The Eagle Online:
The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday
7 Killed in NNPC Explosion The Street Journal:
Seven workers at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation have been killed in a fire explosion at Oil mining lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, a subsidiary of NNPC. The explosion occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum ...


   More Picks
1 Second UN Security Council resolution on Syrian aid fails - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 SAD! 20-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed In Illorin (Disturbing Photos) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 460 New COVID-19 Cases, 265 Discharged And 15 Deaths On July 8 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 Overland Airways to resume flight operations July 15 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 WOW VIDEO: Popular Socialite, Omohtee Opens Up Over Her Experience On Botched Cosmetic Surgery - Salone, 1 hour ago
6 FG’s airports concession plan and matters arising - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19 Global Update: Death Toll reaches 551,181 and more than 12.16m confirmed cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
8 “My family is dead to me” Nigerian boy filmed scattering his parents’ home because his mother refused to meet his demands speaks up (video) - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 460 New Cases confirmed, 684 Deaths and 30249 Total Cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
10 Opinion (09/07/20): Magu And The Abuja Power Game, By Olusegun Adeniyi - Yes International! Magazine, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info