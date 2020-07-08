

News at a Glance



Seven oil workers killed in an expolosion at the Benin River Basin Linda Ikeji Blog - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has confirmed the death of seven oil workers killed in an explosion that occurred at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), on behalf of the NPDCElcrest Joint ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



