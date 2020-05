News at a Glance



Sexy singer, Ednaco releases “Carry on” video amid COVID-19 lockdown Vanguard News - By Ayo Onikoyi Sultry actress and musician, Edith Nelo Okafor, popularly known as Ednaco has defied all odds to release the video of her trending song “Carry on” amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



News Credibility Score: 95%