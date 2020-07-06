Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Seyitan: DBanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo narrates what happened at Glee Hotel (Read full statement)
News photo 1st for Credible News  - The former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, Franklin Amudo has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation levelled against D’banj by a lady identified as Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement and a video he shared, Franklin ...

9 hours ago
Alleged rape: Seyitan told me she got $100 for medication in 2018, says D’banj’s ex-manager Nigerian Eye:
Franklyn Amudo, former manager to Afrobeats singer, D’banj, says Seyitan Babatayo, who is accusing the artiste of raping her, was paid $100 after the incident in 2018.Babatayo publicly made the accusations on June 3, 2020, claiming that the incident ...
Dbanj’s Ex-Manager, Frank Amudo, Confirms Seyitan’s ‘Rape Story’ ODU News:
Frank Amudo, a former manager of Oladapo Oyabanjo aka Dbanj says he was informed by Seyitan that she was raped by the musician. Dbanj has been in the middle of a controversy after he was accused of rape by Miss Seyitan Babatayo. Seyitan had alleged ...
“Dbanj Was With His Wife When He Rαped Seyitan In 2018” – Ex-Manager, Frank Amudo [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of singer D’banj, has finally open up about the rape allegation levelled against the singer by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. KanyiDaily recalls that on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Seyitan narrated how Dbanj raped her during an ...
SEE D’BANJ EX-MANAGER’S STATEMENT THAT PROVIDES MISSING LINK IN THE SEYITAN STORY Abuja Reporters:
D’banj Franklin Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation levelled against D’banj by a lady, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement and a video he shared, Franklin said ...
Seyitan was paid $100 after hotel incident, D’banj’s Ex-Manager Reveals.[Must Read] Legit 9ja:
Frank Amudo, the former manager of singer, Dapo Oyebanjo well known as D’banj, revealed one of D’banj’s friends informed him that Seyitan Babatayo had been settled financially.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
D’banj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo, has lent his voice on the current r.a.p.e allegations surrounding the music star, after claiming that the supposed victim, Seyitan Babatayo, told him of the allegedr.a.p.eafter it happened in 2018.Mr Amudo, who ...
Seyitan reported rape case to me in 2018 – D’Banj’s ex-manager Naija on Point:
A former Manager of Music Star, Oladapo Oyebanji aka D’Banj, says Seyitan Babatayo, had informed him of the alleged rape since December 2018 but she had agreed then not to pursue the case.


