Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Shagari was a chain smoker but he never lit a cigarette in his office -Pat Utomi
Nigerian Eye  - Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, says former President Shehu Shagari was a “chain smoker” but he so respected his office that he never smoked in it.According to the PUNCH, Utomi said this on Monday while speaking at an occasion to mark the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Why Human Beings Don't Live As Long As They Once Did - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 DPR to grant NDPR operational license for its 11,000 bpd refinery - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria is gearing up for growth in its oil and gas sector – Samsung Heavy MD - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
4 PIB delay threatens FG’s 40bn barrels reserves target by 2025 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
5 Cooking gas scarcity hits Ebonyi state - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
6 Plane Crash: Canada blames Trump for death of 176, reveals what’s expected of Iran - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
7 My deputy staying in a rented apartment because Abdulfatah Ahmed sold his house -Kwara Gov. - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Stands Down Judgement On Imo Governorship Election - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Akeredolu woos Nigerian-American Football Association - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 President Buhari Govt. Warns State Governors Over Right Of Way Charges - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info