

News at a Glance



Sharia: Muslim lawyers knocks CAN, HURIWA, others over attacks on CJN Vanguard News - The Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) has expressed concerned over the attacks by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Afenifere, Ohaneze, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Middle Belt ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



