

News at a Glance



Shari’ah council dares Boko Haram leader, Shekau, sends message to Buhari Nigerian Eye - The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has dared Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau to come out of hiding.The Council, speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna conducted by its Secretary General, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, described Shekau as a coward and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



