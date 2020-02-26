

Shariah police arrests woman who marries two husbands in Kano Vanguard News - By Bashir Bello – Kano A 37 years old woman, Hauwa Ali, who thought her sick husband was dead and decided to marry another man, has been arrested by the Hisbah Corps (Shariah police) in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State. The Corps Public ...



