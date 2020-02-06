

News at a Glance



Shehu Sani backs Buhari, says ‘its true majority of Boko Haram victims are Muslims’ Ripples - Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sanu has agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that majority of Nigerians who fall victims of insurgency are Muslims. The senator, meanwhile, said that it was undeniable that Boko Haram terrorists habour murderous ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



