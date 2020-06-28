Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sho Madjozi Thanks BET for Nominating Her After That Burna Boy Drama
Olisa TV  - Sho Madjozi took to Twitter last night to thank the organisers of the BET awards for recognising her talent, and this was right after Naomi Campbell announced Burna Boy as the winner of the international category which Sho was also nominated for.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


