

News at a Glance



Shocking revelations as CAN reacts to Sultan of Sokoto’s comment about Christians Nigerian Eye - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has carpeted the statement by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, wherein he was quoted to have said that “It is a lie to say Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.”CAN had backed the inclusion of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



