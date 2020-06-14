Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shooting in Aso Rock: Buhari orders for investigation
News photo Vanguard News  - Says he’s not in danger of COVID-19 By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to carry out proper investigation on the alleged shooting that took place on Thursday evening at the precinct of the Aso Rock, Abuja.

