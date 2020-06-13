Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Shooting in Aso Rock: PDP raises alarm
Velox News  - Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is alarmed by the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, reportedly during a squabble between President Muhammadu Buhari’s ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info