

News at a Glance



Shop owner slumped as fire guts Obosi spare parts market Vanguard News - At least one person has been confirmed dead, following Saturday’s fire that gutted the Mgbuka Obosi Spare Parts Market in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, learnt that the deceased, identified simply ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



