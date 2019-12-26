

News at a Glance



Simi Drags Twitter Influencer For Saying She Desires To Be A Marlian Boss Meek - Simihas dragged Twitter influencer Mazi for trolling her on social media.A mild drama played out on Twitter on Thursday night, December 27, 2019.It was between singer Simi and a Twitter influencer known as Mazi Ibe.Apparently, Mazi ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



