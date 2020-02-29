

News at a Glance



Simi, Lijadu sisters feature in Netflix African series Vanguard News - By Sylvester Kwentua Songstress, Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, and identical twin sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, known as the Lijadu Sisters, are some of the musical features on Queen Sono, Netflix’s first African original series.



News Credibility Score: 95%



