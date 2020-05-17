

News at a Glance



Simi flaunts growing baby bump in new photo with Adekunle Gold Ofofo - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Simi flaunts growing baby bump in new photo with Adekunle Gold Nigerian singer Simi, who is married to former YBNL signee Adekunle Gold, has shown off her growing baby bump in a new photo with husband.



News Credibility Score: 21%



