

News at a Glance



Singer Jaywon arrested for violating curfew order in Lagos state Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian singer Jaywon was arrested on Monday May 4 by policemen attached to the Dolphin Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command, for violating the curfew order given by President Buhari. Recall that President Buhari had declared an ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



