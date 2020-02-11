Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sinn Fein surges as most popular party in Irish election
The Citizen  - Nationalist party Sinn Fein won the popular vote in Ireland’s general election, ballot counts revealed Sunday, with the one-time political wing of the IRA disrupting a duopoly of centre-right parties which have historically controlled the Republic.

2 days ago
1 18-Year-Old Seminarian Killed By Kidnappers, Buried Amidst Tears In Kaduna - Tori News, 3 hours ago
2 Suspected Kidnapper Apprehended With N1.7m In Plateau - Tori News, 3 hours ago
3 Edo guber: Oshiomhole yet to endorse any candidate — Ize-Iyamu - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
4 Pope set to decide on special exception to priestly celibacy rule - Today, 3 hours ago
5 Democratic Primary: Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire As Joe Biden Lags - The New Diplomat, 3 hours ago
6 Internet Disruption: Smile lauds Mainone, Globacom for additional capacity - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Insecurity, killings: Buhari under fire over release of 1400 terrorists - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
8 NCC sensitises stakeholders to significance of equipment type approval - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari Globetrotting Instead of Tackling Insecurity at Home – PDP - Signal, 3 hours ago
10 12-yr-old boy allegedly commits suicide in Imo - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
