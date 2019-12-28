Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sister’s Death: Bello expresses gratitude to President Buhari, Nigerians
The Guardian  - The family of Alh. Bello Ipemida Ochi of Agassa in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for their condolences followin the death of Hajia Rabiat Bello, a family member.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Former Lawmaker, Shehu Sani Condemns ISWA Christmas Day Attack - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Actress Mercy Aigbe Showcases Her Fresh Cleavage Ahead Of The New Year - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 Sister’s Death: Bello expresses gratitude to President Buhari, Nigerians - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Premier League Star, Dressed As Snowman, Crashes His ₦100m Lamborghini On Xmas Day - News Dey, 2 hours ago
5 Kylie Jenner Slammed For Gifting Daughter Diamond Ring - EE Live, 2 hours ago
6 Plan to rewrite Bible, Quran underway - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
7 US Letter That Renders Buhari Dictatorship Power Useless, Released Sowore With Panic (Read) - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
8 Kwara Govt Takes Over Sarakis' Land - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Sister’s Death: Gov. Bello expresses gratitude to President Buhari, Nigerians - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Olu Jacobs & Wife, Joke Silva Share Adorable Pictures From Their Family Get Together - News Dey, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info