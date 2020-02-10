

News at a Glance



Six Men Arrested For Defrauding 200 People Through Online Kidney Scam Information Nigeria - A Nigerian man and 5 others have reportedly been taken into police custody for duping about 200 sick patients in need of kidneys. The men pretended to be World Health Organisation, W.H.O, certified buyers and sellers of kidneys based in Banaswadi, ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



