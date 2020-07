Six-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped To Death Found Inside Kaduna Mosque Mojidelano - A six-year-old girl has been found dead inside a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State. The young girl was allegedly raped to death by a yet to be identified person.



News Credibility Score: 99%