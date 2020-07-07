Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sleeping in a Cell is Allah’s Wish for Me – Magu
News photo The Street Journal  - On Monday, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, testified for hours before a panel following allegations levelled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar ...

4 hours ago
How Magu was almost rough handled on the streets before he was driven to the villa Pulse Nigeria:
Magu's security personnel reportedly squared up to the CID as tempers flared.
Magu sleeps at Force CID Headquaters — Sources Daily Nigerian:
The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has passed the night at the Force CID headquarters, located at Area 10, Abuja. Mr Magu was waylaid and arrested by armed security men on Monday shortly ...
The Genius Media:
Over an alleged misappropriation of funds and insubordination to the office of the AGF, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), IBRAHIM MAGU is testifying before a panel looking into allegations leveled against him by ...
HUMBLED MAGU: I PREFER SLEEPING IN CELL TO OFFICE Abuja Reporters:
Felix Onajite Ibrahim Magu For hours on Monday, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, testified before a panel looking into allegations leveled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and ...
Magu NPO Reports:
Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption Split Over Magu's Arrest


