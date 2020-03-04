Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Slum Flower puts her hairy bikini line on display in new photo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chidera 'The Slumflower' Eggerue, the founder of #SaggyBoobsMatter took to Instagram to proudly showcase her pubic hair while clad in a skimpy bikini.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 BREAKING NEWS! Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Arrested By Police (See What He Did) - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 PSG 5 – 1 Lyon (Watch Here) - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
3 Wife catches her husband with his side chic at a hotel – Oboy See beating! (Video) - The Info NG, 1 hour ago
4 14 Year old Nigerian Boy, Shammah Jolayemi, Abducted in Toronto, Canada - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
5 APC Cracks Widen, Tinubu, Governors Lock Horns As Court Suspends Oshiomhole - The New Era News, 2 hours ago
6 Police detain teacher for brutalising pupil - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 MAD OOO! Tottenham Star Eric Dier Runs Into Crowd To Fight With His Fans - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Police Officer Lays On The Roof Of A Moving Cab In His Attempt To Stop The Cab Driver (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
9 I was 'blacklisted' from Hollywood after supporting Donald Trump in 2016 - Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 34-year-old Woman Dragged To Lagos Court For Allegedly Pouring Urine On Male Neighbour's Face - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
