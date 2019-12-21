Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Smart Adeyemi gets Dino Melaye’s Senate appointment
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Senate has appointed Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West) as Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation.Similarly, Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP-Sokoto South) was appointed Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs.Adeyemi replaced Sen. Dino Melaye, ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Buhari: Terrorism Greatest Challenge Facing ECOWAS - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
2 Military begins troop withdrawal from Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, gives reason - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria facing sanctions after being included in special watchlist by US govt - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber teases fans with a mysterious message - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Smart Adeyemi gets Dino Melaye’s Senate appointment - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Why South May Watch Another Northerner Takeover From Buhari – Dauda Birma - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
7 Commissioner resigns after one month in office - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
8 FUTO students detained in Bosnian camp arrive Nigeria - PM News, 3 hours ago
9 MUST READ!  | Memo to Col Sambo Dasuki on 4th Year in Illegal Detention and More Revelations… - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
10 Attack in Central Syria targets oil fields - PM News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info