

News at a Glance



“Snitches will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government “- Naira Marley The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Naira Marley has joined the like of Burba Boy to mock Nigerians although he was one of the celebrities that was arrested after Twitter users spotted him with Funke Akindele ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



