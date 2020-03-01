Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after she fell on stage while speaking on 'balance' (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Oprah Winfrey had quite a shaky start during her wellness tour in Los Angeles on Saturday February 29. The 66-year-old media mogul took a hard fall on stage while ironically talking about balance.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Gen. Buratai and why the awards still keep coming - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Rivers improved security to attract foreign investors – governor - Today, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria needs new constitution to forestall another war – ex-president - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: All our patients have been cured — Vietnam - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Uwheru: “Violent herdsmen receive protection, that’s why we can’t deal with them” – Delta commissioner - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 Loyalty and Hilary: Okowa’s man friday - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Ashraf Ghani: No commitment by Afghanistan to free 5,000 Taliban - Today, 2 hours ago
8 Pathologist explains why kidney failure is increasing in Nigeria - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
9 CBN Set To Seize Private Jets Belonging To Loan Defaulters - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 Boko Haram/ISWAP: Group warns French envoy against statements capable of undermining Nigeria’s efforts - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info