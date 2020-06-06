

News at a Glance



Snoop Dogg will be voting for the first time in November Gist Punch - Snoop Dogg says he’s never voted — but this year he plans on changing that.“For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” the rapper — who has gun and drug convictions going back to his high ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



