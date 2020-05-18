

News at a Glance



Sofia Richie sparks breakup rumors with Scott Disick as she's pictured with new mystery man (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Sofia Richie has sparked up breakup rumors with Scott Disick after she was spotted with a new mystery man. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old model has been hanging out with the new man in public and they were first photographed together on Saturday.



News Credibility Score: 95%



