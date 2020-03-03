

News at a Glance



Softball Tournament: United States Consulate General gives support to little league tournament in Nigeria Vanguard News - In the just-concluded softball tournament held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan which was sole sponsored by United state consulate general, Lagos, the Excellers Hitters of Ibadan in the softball senior division defeated Badagry Angles by 9 runs to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



