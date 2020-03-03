Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sokoto Re-run Assembly Poll: APC Candidate Withdraws
The Breaking Times  - Ahead of the March 14 re-run election into the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) in Kebbe constituency, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Bello Umar, has withdrawn from the contest.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria officially tops South Africa as Africa’s biggest economy - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
2 End of road for Ihedioha, PDP in Imo - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 ‘Why mergers and acquisition will top insurers’ agenda for recapitalisation’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 How Ihedioha’s appeal split Supreme Court - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Herdsmen: Ijaw group writes N/Delta govs, demands regional security outfit - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade shuns NJC, appoints new acting CJ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I Did Not Spend Public Funds On My Mother’s Party In Dubai – Femi Gbajabiamila - GTV, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Twitter Shuts Down Office, Asks Employees To Work From Home - Naija News, 2 hours ago
9 Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest economy as South Africa enters recession - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze writes IGP, alleges herdsmen’s provocative activities in South East - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info