Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sokoto re-runs: Tambuwal sues for peaceful conducts
News photo NAN  - Ahead of the January 25 re-run elections in Sokoto state, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has urged the supporters of the PDP to shun violence and exhibit maturity.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Police caution politicians against posing threat to peaceful conduct of Kano re-run NNN:
The Police Command in Kano State has warned politicians against posing threat to the peaceful conduct of the Jan. 25, House of Representatives re-run election in the state.
The Citizen:
Ahead of the Assembly rerun in Binji Constituency in Sokoto State on Saturday, Hon. Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili, the All Progressives Congress candidate, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party. Lili defected to PDP along with 10,000 members of the ...


   More Picks
1 Buhari’s Minister, Dare Meets Aisha Buhari, Gives Reason - Infotrust News, 45 mins ago
2 Ahmed Musa Remembers his Mum on the One Year Anniversary of her Death - My Celebrity & I, 47 mins ago
3 Court Makes Decision On Oshiomole’s Removal - Inside Business Online, 48 mins ago
4 US Senators Play Video Games, Sleep During Trump Impeachment Hearing - My Celebrity & I, 53 mins ago
5 Ex-Southampton Midfielder Jhon Viafara Extradited to US after Being Accused of Smuggling two Tonnes of Cocaine - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
6 Court remands OAU ‘Dean’ for certificate forgery - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
7 Iraqi people hold massive anti-US rally in Baghdad - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
8 Shutdown of Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook page condemnable – IPOB - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
9 Malabu scandal: Adoke threatens to expose illegalities in………. - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerians react after Shehu Shagari's grandson, Bello, tweets ''Anyone calling for the break up in Nigeria is unjust to those whose lives were lost in the civil war'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info