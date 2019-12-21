

Soldier assaults boy for wearing camoflage trouser to an event in Lagos (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian soldier was caught on camera yesterday Saturday December 21st assaulting a boy at Rowe park in Yaba, Lagos state. According to eyewitnesses, the boy's offence was that he was wearing a camoflage trouser which many military officers frown at.



