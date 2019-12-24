|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Senator Ndume: Why President Buhari can’t appoint new service chiefs - Today,
44 mins ago
|
2
|
All I see is an overused Benz - BBNaija's Nina shades Tacha over car gift from her fans - Nigerian Eye,
52 mins ago
|
3
|
Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey schools Timaya on the real meaning of fake (Video) - Smant Info,
1 hour ago
|
4
|
Deji Adeyanju apologizes to IPOB leader ‘Nnamdi Kanu’ - Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
Gunmen kidnap monarch wife, two daughters, driver in Ondo - Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
GOOD Or Bad? House Of Reps Begin Moves To Stop Ex-INEC Officials From Contesting Elections - Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Kukah Accuses Buhari of Nepotism - This Day,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
The city of Akure is developing fast. But citizens aren’t having their say - How We Made It,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
Northern power brokers reportedly abandon Tinubu - Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
Don’t pay N50 service charge after using POS, CBN tells Nigerians - Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago