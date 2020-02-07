Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Soldier’s Wife Allegedly Beats Stepdaughter to Death Over Plantain
The Street Journal  - The wife of a soldier with 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been arrested alongside her husband, for beating her 10 year old stepdaughter to death for eating the plantain bought by the father.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Impeachment: Trump just getting started -Ivanka tells democrats - See Naija, 6 hours ago
2 Pictures: Uzodinma, Ayade on board as Buhari departs to Ethiopia for AU summit - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
3 Minimum wage: NLC commends Makinde - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
4 Actress Yvonne Jegede Poses With Her Adorable Son, Xavier (Photos) - 360Nobs.com, 6 hours ago
5 Watch Tacha answer questions on Ndani TGIFShow - PM News, 6 hours ago
6 My Fiancée Has Stopped Picking My Calls, Please Advise Me On What To Do - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
7 God will not query me on Trump: Sen. Graham - PM News, 6 hours ago
8 Soldier’s Wife Allegedly Beats Stepdaughter to Death Over Plantain - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
9 Fire Razes Down Shops At An Ajah Market (Watch Videos) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
10 Sack of Service Chiefs won’t solve insecurity in Nigeria – CSOs - Blueprint, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info