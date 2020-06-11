Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Solid Star sets contract agreement between him and his former record label on fire after strained relationship
My Celebrity & I  - Nigerian singer, Solid Star has shocked his fans by setting the contract agreement he had with his former record label, Achievas Entertainment on fire.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Too Xclusive:
Nigerian singer, Solid star has left fans stunned after he set ablaze his contract agreement with his former record label,...
Olisa TV:
Solid Star wants nothing to do with his former record label, Achievas Entertainment, who he’s been embroiled in a beef with.
Luci Post:
Popular Nigerian singer, Solid Star took his followers by surprise when he set the contract agreement between himself and his former record label, Achievas Entertainment on fire. The singer took to his Instastories some hours ago...
Wotazo:
Popular Nigerian singer, Solid Star has set the contract agreement he had with his former record label, Achievas Entertainment on fire.


   More Picks
1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 3 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 3 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 3 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info