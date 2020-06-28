Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Solskjaer in awe over goal-hero Ighalo in United FA Cup win
News photo NNX  - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Odion Ighalo after the Nigerian scored his fifth goal in four starts for the club.

2 hours ago
Manchester United boss Solskjaer hails Odion Ighalo Within Nigeria:
Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has poured encomiums on former Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo following his performance for the side on Saturday. The Nigerian scored the opening goal for United in their quarter-final FA Cup win against ...
Odion Ighalo Knows How Much We Value Him – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer GQ Buzz:
Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has praised Odion Ighalo saying the club truly values him.


