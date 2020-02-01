Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Some Keke Napeps and Motorcycle riders reportedly leaving Lagos after ban on its operation by the state government (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some Keke Napeps and motorcycle riders were spotted in a viral video being loaded in a lorry for a trip to an unknown destination. A man was heard saying in the background that "Kekes are going, they are leaving Lagos", while recording the video.

6 hours ago
Photos: Motorcycle riders protest ban ahead of February 1 enforcement day Ladun Liadi Blog:
Motorcycle riders on the platform of Opay and Gokada hailing services staged a peaceful protest on Friday, to protest the ban announced by the Lagos State Government on motorcycle and tricycle taking effect from February 1st.Drivers of some of the ...


