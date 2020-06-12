Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Some people are stockpiling arms, importing thugs into Edo – Obaseki
News photo Phenomenal  - As controversy rages over the upcoming primaries in Edo State, the Godwin Obaseki government has alerted the public that some people are stockpiling arms and importing hoodlums. This, it said, was aimed at causing mayhem in the state.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


 Similar News

We Will Deal With Imported Thugs And Their Sponsors – Governor Obaseki Naija Loaded:
The Edo State Government also said it would sanction any individual or group of persons, who violates the regulations contained in the gazette on political gatherings The Edo State Government...


   More Picks
1 EFCC didn’t recover N7.9 billion from me – Okorocha - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Democracy Day: Sanwo-Olu lists steps to achieve ‘Greater Lagos’ - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu to commission blocks of 113 classrooms in Lagos - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Thunder kills 18 suspected kidnappers while sharing ransom in Adamawa - Velox News, 3 hours ago
6 IPPIS: Bayero University terminates appointment of lecturers on contract - Nigerian Pilot, 3 hours ago
7 Yul Edochie replies after Reno Omokri blamed Nollywood for misrepresenting Nigeria - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
8 Kaduna Deputy Speaker impeached - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Thunder Kills 18 Kidnappers While Sharing Ransom In Adamawa - Gistvic, 3 hours ago
10 Okorocha reacts to EFCC claim N7.9bn was recovered from him - Ripples, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info