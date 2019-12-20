

News at a Glance



Someone Please Tell Danjuna to Talk, Nigerians have already lost their sleep – FFK Julia Blaise Blog - [ads-post]Femi Fani-Kayode has begged the former Minister of Defence, retired General, Theophilus Danjuma to talk if he wants to, as Nigerians have already lost their sleep.Recall that Danjuma on Friday said if he talks on what is happening in the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



