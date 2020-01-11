Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sound City Gives Out Award Of Excellence To DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua
Information Nigeria  - At the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards,  world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua was awarded...

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Gov. El-Rufai uses a punch to knockout two critics from #Edo and #Anambra States respectively - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
2 Rapper #Blaqbonez carpets his absent dad for reaching out to him after he blew up - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
3 Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Imo governorship on Monday - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Iran’s only female Olympic medalist says she has defected - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Iran Plane Crash: Nigerian Dauda Onoruoiza Among Dead - Mandy News, 2 hours ago
6 Shocking! Man Goes Wild, Smashes His Mother's Skull With Hammer In Imo - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Prince William: Harry and I are now separate entities - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 Trump’s Impeachment: Pelosi prepares to transmit articles - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
9 El-Zakzaky: Shiites blows hot over El-Rufai’s ‘comment’, reveals next action - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 PDP urges NHRC to probe use of live ammunition in Ile Arugbo - Today, 2 hours ago
