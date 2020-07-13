Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

South Africa orders night curfew, bans alcohol as COVID-19 cases increase
News photo Daily Post  - President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has announced reinforcement of night curfew as cases of coronavirus increase in the country. Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that as from July 13th, there would be a night curfew from 9pm-4pm.

4 hours ago
 Additional Sources

South Africa bans alcohol again as Coronavirus surges Linda Ikeji Blog:
South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol to help contain the spread of Coronavirus. A night-time curfew has also been imposed, and the wearing of masks outdoors is now compulsory as the ...
COVID-19: South Africa issues night-time curfew as cases rise Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: South Africa issues night-time curfew as cases rise South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new round of COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday in response to the country’s rising rate of infections.
South African President Issues Night-Time Curfew As COVID-19 Cases Rise The Herald:
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new round of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday in response to the country’s rising rate of infections.
South Africa bans alcohol sale, imposes curfew to curb COVID-19 Africa News:
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will immediately return to a ban on the sale of alcohol to reduce the volume of trauma patients so that hospitals have more beds open to treat COVID-19 patients.
South Africa bans alcohol again as Coronavirus surges Gistvile:
South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on the sale and distribution…


