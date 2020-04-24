

News at a Glance



South African Lady Calls Nigerian Girls 'prostitutes' And Calls Out Nigerian Men Gist Punch - A South African lady known as Zethu Ankosi on Twitter, has lashed out at Nigerian men after narrating her experience with a Nigerian man who slid into her DM.According to the Ankosi, she and the Nigerian man known as Lawrence Okoro started chatting on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



